There are 1,032 new coronavirus infections detected today, January 31, in Friuli Venezia Giulia, on 2,827 molecular swabs and 6,389 rapid antigenic tests carried out. Seven deaths, according to the bulletin with Covid data from the Region. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care has dropped to 42, while there are 519 patients hospitalized in other departments.

As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is that between 0 and 19 years (29.77%), followed by 50-59 (18.04%), 40-49 ( 17.56%) and 30-39 (13.58%). Positive cases today are given for 50.39% by females and 49.61% by males.Today there are the deaths of 7 people: two men from Trieste, one 90 years old ( ) and another 88-year-old (who died in hospital), an 87-year-old man from Azzano Decimo (who died in hospital), an 82-year-old man from Ronchi dei Legionari (who died in hospital), an 80-year-old woman from Udine ( died in an RSA), a 78-year-old man from Trieste (who died in hospital) and, finally, a 50-year-old man from Sacile (who died in hospital). in Trieste, 2,163 in Udine, 851 in Pordenone and 381 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 200,681, the clinically healed 619, while the people in isolation drop to 61,669.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 268,017 people have been positive with the following territorial division: 58,382 in Trieste, 111,932 in Udine, 63,880 in Pordenone, 29,907 in Gorizia and 3,916 from outside the region. The total of positives was reduced by 5 units following the review of the same number of tests. As far as the regional health system is concerned, the following positives were found: in the Giuliano Isontina University Healthcare Company of 5 nurses, a doctor and a psychologist; in the Friuli Centrale University Healthcare Company of a technician, a biologist, 4 nurses, a doctor, 4 socio-health workers and a midwife; in the Friuli Occidentale health authority of a nurse and 2 social health workers. With regard to the residences for the elderly in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 2 guests (Trieste and Aiello del Friuli) and 5 operators (Cividale del Friuli, Udine, Pordenone) were infected , Trieste and Monfalcone).