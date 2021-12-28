179,807 new coronavirus infections have been registered in France in the last 24 hours. The previous peak was 104,611 infections on Saturday. The average number of infections recorded daily in the last seven days is 87,214 cases. The pressure on the country’s hospitals continues to increase. Today there were 2,110 new hospitalizations (against 1,634 the day before). The total number of Covid patients hospitalized is 17,405.

Today, 417 patients were admitted to intensive care services in France, compared to 328 yesterday, for a total of 3,416 people assisted in the departments specialized in the treatment of the most serious cases. This was made known by the French health authorities, updating the number of cases and hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

As for vaccines, a total of 51,676,653 people completed the scheduled vaccinations, equal to 76.6% of the population. The unvaccinated, aged 12 and over, are 5.3 million. The recall campaign proceeds rapidly: the third inoculated doses were 23,059,934.