Who will test positive for Covid-19 he will no longer be required from February 1 in France to isolate himself for five days and people who have come into contact with a sick person but are asymptomatic will no longer have to undergo a test. The French Ministry of Health announced the new rules in force starting next week, for which however the provisions currently in force remain “recommended”.

In France, the obligation to carry Covid swabs for passengers arriving from China, expiring on January 31, will also be extended until February 15, “in consideration of health developments”, linked to Covid. A decree published today in the ‘Journal officiel’ reports it. Since the beginning of January, travelers over the age of 11 departing from China to France must show a negative test taken 48 hours before boarding.