In the last 24 hours, 241,049 new coronavirus infections and another 355 deaths have been recorded in France. This was announced by Santé publique France, explaining that part of the deaths date back to recent days.

At the moment, 3,618 Covid patients are in resuscitation, of which 402 have just been admitted. In the ordinary wards, Covid patients are 32,988, with 4,033 new hospitalizations.