Covid today in France, the dead have been 166 in the past 24 hours. The Santé France bulletin also reports 15,142 people in hospital, of which 1,342 hospitalized today. There are 2,832 Coronavirus patients in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the incidence rate of infections reached a record level of 515.4 cases out of 100 thousand inhabitants in the space of a week. It is the highest figure ever recorded, but we must take into account the highest number of tests that are now carried out daily.