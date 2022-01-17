In the past 24 hours in France there were 102,144 infections and 298 deaths from covid-19. The positivity rate is 22%. According to data from the health authorities, there are currently 25,776 hospitalized (2,815 admitted since yesterday), of which 3,913 in intensive care (355 admitted since yesterday).

Yesterday 24,887 were hospitalized and last Monday 22,749. There were 3,852 covid patients in intensive care yesterday, up from 3,904 a week ago.