There are 14,901 new coronavirus infections in Emlia Romagna today, 8 January, out of a total of 68,271 swabs performed in the last 24 hours. The percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is therefore 21.8%. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. There are 27 deaths, while the patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 144 (+4 compared to yesterday); the average age is 61.5 years. Of the total, 111 are not vaccinated (zero doses of vaccine received, average age 60.3 years), 79.2%, while 33 are vaccinated with a full cycle (average age 65.7 years). As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, they are 1,873 (+25 compared to yesterday), average age 68.7 years.

Compared to the 17,119 new cases registered yesterday, the infections today register a -13%. The number of people admitted to Covid departments increased by 1.4%, those in intensive care by 2.9%.

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 1 pm a total of 8,719,893 doses were administered; out of the total 3,628,907 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle. The third doses already done are 1,591,559. Of the 14,901 new positives, 10,010 are asymptomatic. The average age of new positives today is 37.5 years. The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 3,149 new cases, followed by Modena (2,522), Rimini (2,331). Then Ravenna (1,272), the Imola district (which today, with 1,184 new positives, retrieves the data not disclosed in recent days due to technical problems), Cesena (1,124), Parma (1,015). Then Reggio Emilia (946), Forlì (716), Piacenza (482) and, finally, Ferrara (160).

In the last 24 hours, 32,732 molecular swabs were performed, for a total of 7,490,811. In addition, there are also 35,539 rapid antigen tests. As for the total number of people healed, they are 2,820 more than yesterday and reach 460,932. The active cases, that is the actual patients, are now 183,941 (+12,054). Of these, people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 181,924 (+12,025), 98.9% of the total number of active cases.