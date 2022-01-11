I am 14 thousand new Coronavirus infections in Emilia Romagna according to today’s bulletin, Tuesday 11 January 2022, with data from the Region. In the table reference is made to another 35 dead. In the last 24 hours, 78,623 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, were processed, with a positivity rate of 17.8%. 3,524 people have healed since yesterday. In 226,810 in isolation at home.

There are 152 patients currently admitted to the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna, one more than yesterday, with an average age of 61.9 years. Of the total, 112 are not vaccinated, equal to 73.7%, while 40 are vaccinated with a full cycle. As for the patients, hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 2,166, 123 more than yesterday, with an average age of 68.4 years.