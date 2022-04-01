There are 4,941 new coronavirus infections in Emilia Romagna today, 1 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 17 deaths registered. The new cases were detected on 32,128 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 16,785 were molecular and 15,343 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 15.4%.

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 36 (1 more than yesterday, + 2.9%), the average age is 67.9 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,139 (+5 compared to yesterday, + 0.4%), average age 75.1 years. The average age of new positives today is 43.8 years.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 56,422 (+4,727). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 55,247 (+4,721), 97.9% of the total number of active cases.