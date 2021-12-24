I am 3,067 new infections from Coronavirus today, Friday 24 December in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest regional bulletin. They have been there since yesterday 22 dead which bring the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 14,104. In the last 24 hours, 47,902 swabs were processed with a positive rate of 6.4%. 48,381 people in home isolation. The number of patients hospitalized in intensive care is decreasing, which are 107 equal to 3 fewer than yesterday, and those in the other Covid departments that are 1,119, two fewer than yesterday.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 720 new cases, followed by Rimini (358) and Ravenna (353); then Modena (343), Reggio Emilia (335) and Forlì (219); then Parma (192), Piacenza (184), Cesena (166), Ferrara (112), and finally the Imola district with 85 cases.