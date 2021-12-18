I am 2,451 new Coronavirus infections today, Saturday 18 December 2021, according to Covid-19 data in the latest regional bulletin. Since yesterday, 15 people have died from complications related to the Coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 23,851 molecular swabs were performed, of which 15,367 rapid antigen tests. Since yesterday, 651 people have been healed. 38,874 people are in solitary confinement at home.

In total, there have been 13,991 deaths in the region since the start of the epidemic. There are 107 patients admitted to intensive care, 5 more since yesterday, 986 those in the other Covid wards.