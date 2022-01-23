There are 19,630 coronavirus infections in Emilia Romagna today, January 23, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 23 deaths. The new cases were identified on a total of 61,590 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 20,243 were molecular and 41,347 rapid antigen tests. The percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 31.9%.

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 152 (+10 compared to yesterday, equal to + 7%), the average age is 61.9 years. Of the total, 91 are not vaccinated (zero vaccine doses received, average age 61.2 years), 59.9%; 61 are vaccinated with a full course (mean age 63.1 years).

As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 2,542 (+75 compared to yesterday, + 3%), average age 69.8 years. The average age of new positives today is 35.2 years. The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 368,543 (+10,409). Of these, people in isolation at home, or those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 365,849 (+10,324), 99.3% of the total active cases. The total number of people healed are 9,171 more than yesterday and reach 550,108.