There are 17,977 coronavirus infections in Emilia Romagna today, January 18, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 40 deaths. The new cases were identified on a total of 91,456 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 31,614 were molecular and 59,842 rapid antigen tests.

This is the data communicated to the Ministry of Health, which however includes 3,147 cases relating to recent days that have been recovered today: 1,718 concern the province of Piacenza and 1,429 that of Reggio Emilia. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 30%; if we consider today’s real cases, therefore 14,830, the percentage drops to 18%.

There are 151 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna (+2 compared to yesterday, equal to + 1.3%); the average age is 62.2 years. Of the total, 95 are not vaccinated (zero doses of vaccine received, average age 60.5 years), 63%; 56 are vaccinated with a full cycle (average age 65 years).

As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 2,441 (-15 compared to yesterday, -0.6%), average age 70 years.