New record of Covid cases today in China. Over 28,000 new infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours, 16,000 of which in the Guangdong province alone. In Beijing they have more than doubled, going from 621 on Sunday to 1,438 today: for this reason the authorities in the capital have ordered the closure of many restaurants, gyms and schools – with pupils resuming lessons online – and smart working for many workers. In Beijing, the first deaths from Covid have been recorded since last May: three elderly people who had previous illnesses, the health authorities specified. On 11 November, China – which had so far followed a very strict zero tolerance policy on Covid – had loosened some restrictions.