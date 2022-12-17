China’s largest city Shanghai has ordered most of its schools to take classes online as Covid cases surge in the country. Kindergartens and childcare centers will also close from Monday, according to the Shanghai education bureau.

Restrictions were eased by Chinese authorities earlier this month following a wave of protests against China’s zero-Covid strategy. But the easing of strict lockdown measures has led to growing concerns about the spread of Covid in China.

Significant changes to Covid testing and reporting systems have made it difficult to know how widespread the virus currently is. Hospitals and medical facilities are under strain as hospitalizations increase. In Shanghai, an additional 230,000 hospital beds have been made available.