Covid in China, almost 60 thousand deaths in the period between 8 December and 12 January. It is the first time Chinese authorities have provided a coronavirus death toll since abandoning the zero Covid policy last month.

According to the South China Morning Post, Jiao Yahui, director of the medical affairs department of the National Health Commission, announced that they registered 5,503 deaths from respiratory crises and another 54,345 in Covid-positive patients with pre-existing conditions such as cancer or cardiovascular disease. According to the commission, 90% of deaths were recorded among over 65s with an average age of 80.3 years.

The announcement appears to contradict what the same commission announced last month, namely, that only patients who died of respiratory crises would be included in the death toll from Covid. The statements, after the new accusations in Beijing of lack of transparency on the extent of the new wave of epidemic, with leaked news of hospitals and funeral homes at peak activity. In particular in recent days, the Washington Post has published satellite photos showing long lines of cars in front of cremation centers in Beijing and other Chinese cities.