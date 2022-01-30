There are 9,814 infections registered today, January 30, in Campania, out of 75,929 tests examined. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region, which also reports 9 deaths. 75,929 swabs were performed, of which 24,419 were molecular and 51,510 tests, with a positivity rate of 12.92%. Admissions in the medical area increased, where there are 1,404 patients (+9), while in the intensive care units, at 88 (-3).