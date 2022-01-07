There are 9,739 new coronavirus infections today 7 January in Campania, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 19 deaths. The new cases emerged from the analysis of 57,570 swabs whose positive percentage on the total of those analyzed is equal to 16.91%. In today’s bulletin released by the crisis unit of the Campania Region, 19 new deaths are included, 12 of which occurred in the last 48 hours and 7 occurred previously, but recorded yesterday. One thousand hospitalized for Covid between intensive care and hospitalization reached in Campania: 70 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care wards (3 fewer than yesterday) and 929 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards, 61 more than the figure released yesterday, for a total of 999 hospitalized.