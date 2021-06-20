There are 82 coronavirus infections in Campania today, 20 June, according to data from the region’s bulletin. Other 3 deaths reported: 1 death occurred in the last 48 hours, the other 2 previously. Among the new cases, there are 28 symptomatic cases. There are 23 covid patients in intensive care. In the other wards, 287 people are hospitalized.
