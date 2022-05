I’m 7,577 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 3, 2022 in Campania, according to Covid-19 data from the latest regional bulletin. In the last 48 hours, 4 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 39,995 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed.

There were 722 hospitalizations, while 44 intensive care units were employed.