I am 5,930 new coronavirus infections in Campania according to today’s bulletin, January 24. There are also another 40 deaths: 22 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 18 those which occurred previously, but recorded yesterday. 45,916 tests carried out. The total number of deaths recorded in Campania since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic thus rises to 8,925. In Campania there are 100 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care and 1,391 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.