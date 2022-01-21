There are 13,682 new coronavirus infections today 21 January in Campania, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 21 deaths. The new cases emerged 9,373 from analysis of antigenic swabs and 4,309 from molecular swabs. The tests analyzed are 90,856, of which 58,979 are antigenic and 31,877 are molecular. In the region there are 100 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care, one more than yesterday, and 1,339 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards (+8 compared to the figure released yesterday).