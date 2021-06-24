There are 112 coronavirus infections in Campania according to data from today’s bulletin, 24 June. The new cases emerged from the analysis of 7,803 molecular swabs. In today’s bulletin released by the Crisis Unit of the Campania Region there are 7 deaths: 3 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 4 previously, but recorded yesterday.





There are 20 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care, 252 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.