There are 929 new coronavirus infections today 16 December in Calabria, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 3 deaths. New cases were identified on 9,400 swabs performed. +409 people have recovered, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,536. The bulletin also records +517 currently positive, +513 in isolation, +2 hospitalized (for a total of 204) and, finally, +2 intensive care (for a total of 20).