There are 705 new infections from Coronavirus today, Friday 24 December 2021 in Calabria, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 5 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 309 people have healed. Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 1,572 victims in the Region.

392 people in isolation, 255 hospitalized, one less since yesterday, while intensive care is stable for a total of 28 employed.