There are 3,551 new infections from Coronavirus today, 20 April 2022 in Calabria, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 5 deaths since yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, 14,262 swabs were processed. Since yesterday the healed have been 1,683. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,441 people have died in Calabria. Hospitalizations are down, 8 fewer than yesterday, for a total of 293 and, finally, intensive care units in employment stable at 18.