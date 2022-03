There are 2,829 coronavirus infections in Calabria today, March 26, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region. Recorded 6 more deaths. New cases were detected on 13,516 swabs performed. Another 2,038 healed reported. The bulletin also records +785 currently positive, -7 hospitalizations (for a total of 369) and, finally, +2 intensive care (for a total of 17).