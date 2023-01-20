There are 259 new coronavirus infections today 20 January in Calabria, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. 1 death is recorded. The new cases were identified on 2,341 swabs made. They are +511 healed. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 3,278. The bulletin also records -253 currently positive, +3 hospitalizations (for a total of 155) and, finally, +1 stable intensive care units (for a total of 7).