I am 1,149 new Coronavirus infections today, January 29, 2022 in Basilicata, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 4 deaths, residing in Avigliano, Potenza, Nova Siri and Salandra. In the last 24 hours, 6,166 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed. 871 healings have been recorded since yesterday. There are 101 hospitalized for Covid-19, 3 fewer from yesterday, of which 5, one fewer, in intensive care. Overall, the current positives, residing in Basilicata, are approximately 18,300.