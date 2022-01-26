There are 1,010 new coronavirus infections today January 26 in Basilicata, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 2 deaths. The new cases were identified on a total of 5,720 swabs (molecular and antigenic). The deceased, a man and a woman both 89 years old and vaccinated, resided in Potenza and Rotonda. 867 Lucanians recovered or negatively affected. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 97 (+7) of which 5 (-1) in intensive care: 51 (of which 4 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 46 (of which 1 in TI) in that of Matera. Overall, considering that there were 988 new Lucanian cases, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 17,357. For the vaccination, 5,296 administrations were carried out yesterday. So far 459,766 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (83.1 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 421,470 have received the second (76.2 percent) and 274,866 are the third doses (49.7 percent). , for a total of 1,156,102 administrations carried out.