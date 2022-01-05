The number of new coronavirus infections in Austria has almost doubled in the past 24 hours. Health authorities have registered 9,761 new cases, although health facilities do not seem to be affected by the new wave. What worries the authorities above all is the increase in infections in the regions of Salzburg and Tyrol, very popular with tourists. Some tour operators have asked the government to consider a brief lockdown, in the hope of stopping the infections and saving the rest of the season.