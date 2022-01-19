I am 3,822 new coronavirus infections in Abruzzo according to today’s bulletin, January 19. Also recorded 13 other deaths. The new positives are aged between 3 months and 106 years, the total of cases since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – is 176,853. Of today’s positives, 2,281 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The death toll rises to 2,720. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department.

The number of positive cases also includes 96422 discharged / healed (+455 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / cured and deceased from the total of positives) are 77,711 (+3351 compared to yesterday), in the total also 66,141 cases concerning patients lost to follow up are included. emergency, on which checks are in progress. There are 411 patients (+11 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the medical area; 37 (+1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 77,263 (+3,339 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In the last 24 hours, 8,637 molecular swabs were performed (1846,107 in total since the start of the emergency) and 23,632 antigen tests (2348199 24567). The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 11.84 percent. Of the total number of positive cases, 37707 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+716 compared to yesterday), 48354 in the province of Chieti (+973), 41992 in the province of Pescara (+892), 44139 in the province of Teramo ( +1073), 2288 outside the region (+69) and 2373 (+96) for which provenance checks are underway.