COVID ITALIA, THE BULLETIN OF TODAY 24 JUNE 2021: DEAD, INFECTIOUS, HEALED

Last 24 hours

New cases: 927

Deaths: 10

Swabs carried out: 188.191

Intensive care: -16

Positive rate: 0.5%

The numbers of the pandemic

Currently positive: 62,309

Total cases: 4,104,995

Deaths: 127,362

Healed: 4,066,029

In Italy today, Thursday 24 June 2021, there are 927 new positives and 10 deaths for Covid. There were 951 new cases and 30 deaths yesterday. In total, 188,191 swabs were carried out (yesterday there were 198,031). The positivity rate remains at 0.5% like yesterday.

As usual, the data are disseminated from Ministry of Health and by the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. The people currently positive for Covid are 62,309 (-6,310). The death toll stands at 127,362. The healed instead are 4,066,029 (+6,566) for a total of 4,104,995 cases. Intensive care units drop by 16 units, bringing the total to 328, with 12 daily admissions (yesterday there were 4), while ordinary hospitalizations are 2,027 (-113).

