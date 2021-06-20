COVID ITALIA, THE BULLETIN OF TODAY 20 JUNE 2021: DEAD, INFECTIOUS, HEALED

Last 24 hours

New cases: 881

Deaths: 17

Swabs carried out: 150,522

Intensive care: -5

Positive rate: 0.6%

The numbers of the pandemic

Currently positive: 87,710

Total cases: 4,252,976

Deaths: 127,270

Healed: 4,037,996

In Italy today, Sunday 20 June 2021, there are 881 new positives and 17 deaths from Covid. There were 1,197 new cases and 28 deaths yesterday. In total, 150,522 swabs were carried out (yesterday there were 249,988). The positivity rate is 0.6%, stable compared to the previous 24 hours, when it was 0.5.

As usual, the data are disseminated from Ministry of Health and by the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. The people currently positive for Covid are 87,710. The death toll stands at 127,270. The healed instead are 4,037,996 for a total of 4,252,976 cases. Intensive care units drop by 5 units, bringing the total to 389, with 12 daily admissions (yesterday there were 10), while ordinary hospitalizations are 2,444 (-60). Still 84,877 people are in home isolation in Italy.

