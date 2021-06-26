COVID ITALIA, THE BULLETIN OF TODAY 26 JUNE 2021: DEAD, INFECTIOUS, HEALED

Last 24 hours

New cases: 838

Deaths: 40

Buffers carried out: 224,493

Intensive care: -8

Positive rate: 0.4%

The numbers of the pandemic

Currently positive: 57,732

Total cases: 4,257,289

Deaths: 127,458

Healed: 4,072,099

In Italy today, Saturday 26 June 2021, there are 838 new positives and 40 deaths from Covid. There were 753 new cases and 56 deaths yesterday. In total, 224,493 swabs were carried out (yesterday there were 192,541). The positivity rate remains stable at 0.4% as in the previous 24 hours.

As usual, the data are disseminated from Ministry of Health and by the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. The people currently positive for Covid are 57.732 (-2.503). The death toll stands at 127,458. The healed instead are 4,072,099 (+3,301) for a total of 4,072,099 cases. Intensive care units that drop by 8 units, bringing the total to 298, with 9 daily admissions (yesterday there were 8), while ordinary hospitalizations they are 1,771 (-128).

