In Italy today, Tuesday 28 December 2021, they were registered new cases of Covid-19 And deaths of people infected with the virus. Yesterday the infections were 30,810 and 142 the dead. The data on new infections are based on swabs carried out (yesterday there were 343,968): the rate of positivity is al 7.6%, down from yesterday when it was 9%.

As usual, the data are disseminated by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. People currently positive at Covid in Italy are 598.856 (+82.017). People admitted to intensive care with the virus I am 1.145 (+19 compared to yesterday). THE hospitalizations ordinary in the hospital, however, they are in total 10,089 (+366).

They have counted since the beginning of the pandemic 5,756,412 infections in our country. The total death toll amounts to 136.955, while the healed so far are 5,020,601 (+16.746).

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON COVID IN ITALY AND IN THE WORLD

ALL THE NUMBERS ON COVID IN THE WORLD