COVID ITALIA, THE BULLETIN OF TODAY 27 JUNE 2021: DEAD, INFECTIOUS, HEALED

Last 24 hours

New cases: 782

Deaths: 14

Swabs carried out: 138,391

Intensive care: -4

Positive rate: 0.5%

The numbers of the pandemic

Currently positive: 57,162

Total cases: 4,258,069

Deaths: 127,472

Healed: 4,073,435

In Italy today, Sunday 27 June 2021, there are 782 new positives and 14 deaths from Covid. There were 838 new cases and 40 deaths yesterday. In total, 138,391 swabs were carried out (yesterday there were 224,493). The positivity rate rises to 0.5% compared to 0.4% in the previous 24 hours.

As usual, the data are disseminated from Ministry of Health and by the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. The people currently positive for Covid are 57,162 (-570). The death toll stands at 127,472. The healed instead are 4,073,435 (+1,336) for a total of 4,073,435 cases. The intensive care units that decrease by 4 units, bringing the total to 294, with 10 daily admissions (yesterday there were 9), while the ordinary hospitalizations they are 1,743 (-28).

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON COVID IN ITALY AND IN THE WORLD

ALL THE NUMBERS ON COVID IN THE WORLD