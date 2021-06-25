COVID ITALIA, THE BULLETIN OF TODAY 25 JUNE 2021: DEAD, INFECTIOUS, HEALED

Last 24 hours

New cases: 753

Deaths: 56

Buffers carried out: 192.541

Intensive care: -22

Positive rate: 0.4%

The numbers of the pandemic

Currently positive: 60,235

Total cases: 4,105,701

Deaths: 127,418

Healed: 4,068,798

In Italy today, Friday 25 June 2021, there are 753 new positives and 56 deaths from Covid. There were 927 new cases and 10 deaths yesterday. In total, 192,541 swabs were carried out (yesterday there were 188,191). The positivity rate is 0.4%, yesterday it was 0.5%.

As usual, the data are disseminated from Ministry of Health and by the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. The people currently positive for Covid are 60,235 (-2,074). The death toll stands at 127,418. The healed instead are 4,068,798 (+2,769) for a total of 4,105,701 cases. Intensive care units drop by 22 units, bringing the total to 306, with 8 daily admissions (yesterday there were 12), while ordinary hospitalizations are 1,899 (-127).

