In Italy today, Sunday 2 January 2022, they were registered 61,046 new cases of Covid-19 And 133 deaths of people infected with the virus. Yesterday the infections were 141,262 and 111 dead. The data on new infections are based on 278,654 swabs carried out (yesterday there were 1,084,295): the rate of positivity is al 21.9%, up compared to yesterday when it was 13%.

As usual, the data are disseminated by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. People currently positive at Covid in Italy are 1,070,537 (+48.744). People admitted to intensive care with the virus there are 1,319 (22 more than yesterday). THE hospitalizations ordinary in hospital, on the other hand, there are a total of 11,756 (+491).

Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 6,328,076 infections in our country. The total death toll amounts to 137,646, while the healed so far are 5,119,893 (+12,164).

