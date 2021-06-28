Covid Italia, today’s bulletin 28 June 2021: deaths, infections, healed

Last 24 hours

New cases: 389

Deaths: 28

Buffers made:

Intensive care:

Positivity rate:%

The numbers of the pandemic

Currently positive:

Total cases:

Deaths:

Healed:

In Italy today, Monday 28 June 2021, there are X new positives and X deaths from Covid. There were 782 new cases and 14 deaths yesterday. In total, X swabs were performed (yesterday there were 138,391). The positivity rate remains stable at X% as in the previous 24 hours.

As usual, the data are disseminated from Ministry of Health and by the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. The people currently positive for Covid are X (-X). The death toll amounts to X. The healed are X (+ X) for a total of X cases. Intensive care units that drop by X units, bringing the total to X, with X daily admissions (yesterday there were 25), while ordinary hospitalizations are X (-X).

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON COVID IN ITALY AND IN THE WORLD

ALL THE NUMBERS ON COVID IN THE WORLD