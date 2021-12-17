In Italy today, Friday 17 December 2021, they were registered 28,632 new cases of Covid-19 and 120 deaths of people infected with the virus. This is the largest number of cases recorded since November 2020. Yesterday 26,109 new infections and 123 deaths were reported. The data on new infections are based on 669,160 swabs carried out (yesterday there were 718,281): the rate of positivity is al 4.3%, up sharply from 3.6 percent yesterday.

As usual, the data are disseminated by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. People currently positive at Covid in Italy are 331.968 (+14.038). People admitted to intensive care with the virus I am 923 (+6). THE hospitalizations ordinary in the hospital, however, they are in total 7,520 (+182).

They have counted since the beginning of the pandemic 5,336,795 infections in our country. The total death toll amounts to 135,421, while the healed so far are 4,869,406 (+14,457).

