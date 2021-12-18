In Italy today, Saturday 18 December 2021, they were registered 28,064 new cases of Covid-19 and 123 deaths of people infected with the virus. Yesterday there were 28,623 new infections and 120 deaths. The data on the new infections are based on 697,740 swabs carried out (yesterday there were 669,160): the rate of positivity is at 4%, down slightly from 4.3 percent yesterday.

As usual, the data are disseminated by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. People currently positive at Covid in Italy there are 347,472 (+15,504). People admitted to intensive care with the virus they are 953 (+30 compared to yesterday). THE hospitalizations ordinary in hospital, on the other hand, there are a total of 7,576 (+56).

Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 5,364,852 infections in our country. The total death toll amounts to 135,544, while the healed so far are 4,881,836 (+12,430).

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON COVID IN ITALY AND IN THE WORLD

ALL THE NUMBERS ON COVID IN THE WORLD