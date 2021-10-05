COVID ITALIA, THE BULLETIN OF TODAY 5 OCTOBER 2021: DEAD, INFECTIOUS, HEALED

Last 24 hours

New cases: 2,466

Deaths: 50

Buffers made: 322.282

Intensive care: -4

Positivity rate: 0.8%

The numbers of the pandemic

Currently positive: 90,299

Total cases: 4,686,109

Deaths: 131.118

Healed: 4,464,692

In Italy today, Tuesday 5 October 2021, they were registered 2,466 new cases of Covid-19 and 50 deaths of people infected with the virus. Yesterday 1,612 new infections and 37 deaths were reported. The data on new infections are based on 322,282 swabs carried out (yesterday there were 122,214): the rate of positivity is at 0.8 percent, down from yesterday when it was 1.3%.

As usual, the data are disseminated by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. The people currently positive about Covid in Italy are 90,299 (-1.797). People admitted to intensive care with the virus I am 433 (-4). THE hospitalizations ordinary in hospital, on the other hand, there are a total of 2,968 (-66).

They have counted since the beginning of the pandemic 4,686,109 infections in our country. The total death toll amounts to 131.118, while the healed so far are 4,464,692.

