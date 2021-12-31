In Italy today, Friday 31 December 2021, they were registered 144.243 new cases of Covid-19 And 155 deaths of people infected with the virus. Yesterday the infections were 126,888 and 156 dead. The data on new infections are based on 1,224,025 swabs performed (yesterday there were 1,150,352): the rate of positivity is at11.78%, up from yesterday when it was 11%.

As usual, the data are disseminated by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. People currently positive at Covid in Italy are 900.984 (+121.521). People admitted to intensive care with the virus I am 1,260 (34 more than yesterday). THE hospitalizations ordinary in the hospital, however, they are in total 11.150 (+284).

They have counted since the beginning of the pandemic 6,125,683 infections in our country. The total death toll amounts to 137,402, while the healed so far are 5,087,297 (+22.579).

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON COVID IN ITALY AND IN THE WORLD

ALL THE NUMBERS ON COVID IN THE WORLD