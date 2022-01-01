In Italy today, Saturday 1 January 2022, they were registered 141,262 new cases of Covid-19 And 111 deaths of people infected with the virus. Yesterday the infections were 144,243 and 155 the dead. The data on new infections are based on 1,084,295 swabs carried out (yesterday there were 1,224,025): the rate of positivity is al 13%, an increase compared to yesterday when it was equal to 11.78%.

As usual, the data are disseminated by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. People currently positive at Covid in Italy there are 1,021,697 (+120.713). People admitted to intensive care with the virus are 1,297 (37 more than yesterday). THE hospitalizations ordinary in hospital, on the other hand, there are a total of 11,265 (+115).

Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 6,266,939 infections in our country. The total death toll amounts to 137,513, while the healed so far are 5,107,729 (+20,432).

