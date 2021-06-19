COVID ITALIA, THE BULLETIN OF TODAY 19 JUNE 2021: DEAD, INFECTIONS, HEALED

Last 24 hours

New cases: 1197

Deaths: 28

Buffers carried out: 249.988

Intensive care: -22

Positive rate: 0.5%

The numbers of the pandemic

Currently positive: 89,150

Total cases: 4,252,095

Deaths: 127,253

Healed: 4,035,692

In Italy today, Saturday 19 June 2021, there are 1197 new positives and 28 deaths from Covid. There were 1,147 new cases and 35 deaths yesterday. In total, 249,988 swabs were performed (yesterday there were 216,026). The positivity rate is 0.5%, stable compared to the previous 24 hours.

As usual, the data are disseminated from Ministry of Health and by the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. There are 89,150 people currently positive for Covid. The death toll stands at 127,253. The healed instead are 4,035,692 for a total of 4,252,095 cases. Intensive care units drop by 22 units, bringing the total to 394, with 10 daily admissions (yesterday there were 11), while ordinary hospitalizations are 2,504 (-176). Still 86,252 people are in home isolation in Italy.

