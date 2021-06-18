COVID ITALIA, THE BULLETIN OF TODAY 18 JUNE 2021: DEAD, INFECTION, HEAL

Last 24 hours

New cases: 1.147

Deaths: 35

Buffers made: 216.026

Intensive care: -28

Positivity rate: 0.5%

The numbers of the pandemic

Currently positive: 92,072

Total cases: 4,250,902

Deaths: 127,225

Healed: 4,031,605

In Italy today, Friday 18 June 2021, they are registered 1.147 new positives e 35 dead from Covid. Yesterday there were 1,325 new cases and 37 deaths. In total they were carried out 216.026 tampons (yesterday there were 200,315). The positivity rate is at 0.5%, compared to 0.7% in the previous 24 hours.

As usual, the data are disseminated from Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. The people currently positive at Covid are 92,072. The death toll amounts to 127,225. On the other hand, the healed are 4,031,605 for a total of 4,250,902 cases. Intensive care units drop by 28, bringing the total to 416, with 11 daily admissions (yesterday there were 15), while i ordinary hospitalizations are 2,680 (-208). Yet 88.976 people are in home isolation in Italy.

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON COVID IN ITALY AND IN THE WORLD

ALL THE NUMBERS ON COVID IN THE WORLD