“Three years ago, right in my laboratory, the first Italian case of Covid-19 was diagnosed. It’s been a very long three years”, three years that have changed everything: “The sensation” by Maria Rita Gismondo, head of the team who on February 20, 2020 at the Sacco Hospital in Milan discovered the positivity of ‘patient one’ from Codogno, in Lodigiano, “it’s that an era has truly passed”. That an era has ended, that that swab acted as a watershed between a past that will never be the same again and a future to be built by treasuring what has been so as not to repeat the mistakes made. We owe it as “a reminder to all the victims”, Gismondo tells Adnkronos Salute. Deaths “that maybe, we hope, science will be able to avoid at least in part in the future”.

Since the test of Mattia Maestri, the ‘case 1’ that revealed the entry of the new Coronavirus epidemic into Italy, “three years have passed that have changed us a lot – reflects the director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bioemergencies del Sacco – who scratched us, hurt us, but also taught us something. We are now in the moment in which we could reap the fruits” of what we have experienced and suffered, “so that in the next pandemic – the expert hopes – we do not repeat the mistakes that have been made in this, perhaps inevitably”.

In the minds of those who, on a night three years ago, in pavilion number 62 of the Sacco watched in disbelief at the outcome of a test that would have hit the country like a tsunami, the memory does not fade. Today it resurfaces the same as it was a few weeks after that day: “Three months have passed which seem like 300 years – said the microbiologist already on May 21, 2020 – Covid has ferried us from one planet to another and we still don’t know if on the planet than before we will never go back”.