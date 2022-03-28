What happens when the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus infects cells? An international research, the result of a collaboration between the Institute of Materials Workshop of Cnr, the Laue Langevin Institute (Ill) of Grenoble, the University of Cambridge and the Australian National Deuteration Facility, describes the mechanism called cell fusion. The research was featured on the cover of the Journal of the American Chemical Society (Jacs). “Despite being part of an already known family of viruses, however, the mechanism by which Sars-Cov-2 infects human cells was not yet understood”, explains Daniela Russo of Cnr-Iom.

“In this study – he continues – we were able to reproduce some important aspects for studying the infection mechanism, simplifying the system down to its main elements, which can be analyzed by means of neutron scattering spectroscopy. offered by this method, it was possible to study in detail the interactions between the viral protein and the cell membrane, analyzing the effects on the structure of the membrane and the molecular scale dynamics of this interaction at room temperature “.

The research focused on the viral Spike protein, which plays an important role in infectivity: in particular, the precise protein sequence involved in the fusion process (fusion peptides) was identified, i.e. the one responsible for the process by which the virus succeeds. to penetrate and infect the organism. “The Spike protein can mediate cell entry via direct fusion on the plasma membrane where calcium levels are high, or on the endosomal membrane where calcium levels are lower,” continues Russo.

The Cnr-Iom researchers were able to use the facilities of the ILL in Grenoble, where they are located in a research unit, and carry out the experiments in close collaboration, obtaining crucial and unique information in order to determine the molecular mechanisms of infectivity . “Together with the Ill researchers we produced the samples and planned the experiments”, adds Francesca Natali of Cnr-Iom. “Thanks to the use of a multi-method approach and to the skills of the different research groups working at the Grenoble site, it was effectively understood that the different segments of the Sars-Cov-2 Spike fusion peptide take on different functions in the phases of fusion and infection “.

However, the fundamental role of football also emerges. “In the presence of calcium, the N-terminal fusion region harpoons itself across the lipid bilayer. The membrane is destabilized and made more fluid, initiating fusion where the viral membrane and host membrane lipids begin to mix. Removing the calcium, the N-terminal fusion peptide changes position and settles less deeply in the membrane, where it functions much more similarly to the other fusion peptides studied, ie acting as a bridge between the host and the viral membrane “, adds Russo .

“According to these results, intracellular calcium levels can then provide an indication of where and how viral and host membranes fuse during Sars-Cov-2 infection. These data, as well as being interesting in the context of current Covid-19 pandemic, provide an interdisciplinary framework for future investigations on the mechanisms of eukaryotic and viral fusion “, he concludes.