Spanish researchers demonstrated that the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for COVID is also transmitted through cells of the immune system and in parallel they discovered the way to combat it.

The finding was confirmed by researchers from the Virology and HIV Laboratory of the Research Institute of the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, who published the results of their discovery in the scientific journal Plos Pathogens.

The researchers, as reported by the hospital in a press release released today, found that the virus responsible for the coronavirus can use immune cells in the body to have a better chance of infecting other cells and that Based on this knowledge, the infection can be inhibited or counteracted using certain molecules (known as glyco-mimetics).

The discovery of this new mechanism shows that the virus has at its disposal a set of keys to enter the cell, allow infection and promote its multiplication.

Cells, detailed the hospital, have receptors on their surface that can be used by viruses to adhere to them and also a kind of lock to enter, and to achieve this, Viruses have an arsenal of proteins that allow them to cross the cell border.

In the coronavirus, a protein (the “spike”) that is present on the surface allows the virus to enter human cells when it interacts with a receptor (called ACE2) that is normally present on infected cells.

Scientists at the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid discovered that this protein also interacts with other different receptors, and among them that it can establish a relationship with the family of “lectins” found in immune cells.

This interaction means that these cells recognize the protein “spike” thanks to the sugars on its surface and by recognizing them “they open their doors to them, collaborating in the infection and the immune response of patients”, as explained by Dr. Rafael Delgado, head of the Microbiology section of the 12 de Octubre University Hospital, head of the Virology and HIV Laboratory and professor at the Complutense University.

In addition, these “lectins” could also play an important role in the pulmonary inflammatory response that some patients have and that can become very serious, the hospital highlighted.

Together with the discovery of the new transmission mechanism, the researchers found a way to combat it, using molecules capable of disguising themselves and mimicking the appearance of the sugars that the virus has on its surface, thus confusing and deceiving it.

The results were announced several months ago in a preliminary way but using “pseudovirus” and now lThe conclusions were confirmed using the authentic SARS-CoV-2 virus in interaction with human respiratory cells.

The work was carried out in collaboration with research groups from France -the Institute of Structural Biology of Grenoble- and from Italy -Universita degli Studi di Milano.

Source: EFE

